The Toronto Blue Jays enter a precarious spot as they prepare for Game 3 of the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners. After losing the first two contests, including a lopsided 10–3 defeat on Monday, the Blue Jays knows it must adjust. Chris Bassitt, one of the Toronto's most vocal leaders, hinted at major tweaks ahead of their must-win matchup. The veteran pitcher spoke with a mix of frustration and determination, signaling that the Blue Jays still refuses to fold.

“Have we played great the last two days? No,” Bassitt said. “But, off day, change some game plans around and we just have to trust that we’ll get it done.”

His comments came shortly after Blue Jays manager John Schneider acknowledged the need to shake things up. Schneider pointed to both the lack of offensive rhythm and the team’s inability to limit Seattle’s relentless pressure. “We have to find new ways to generate more offense and keep them from doing damage,” Schneider said postgame, setting the tone for what’s to come in Game 3.

The Blue Jays' margin for error has disappeared. To keep their World Series hopes alive, they must win four straight before the Mariners notch two more victories. Bassitt’s emphasis on “changing game plans” could involve lineup tweaks or pitching strategy adjustments aimed at slowing down Seattle’s momentum. Given the Mariners’ mix of power and patience, Toronto’s staff will likely focus on sequencing and minimizing traffic on the bases.

Article Continues Below

Still, the challenge goes beyond the tactical. The Blue Jays have been through midseason struggles before, clawing back from slumps with timely wins. But this time, the runway is short. The postseason leaves no space for trial and error.

As the series shifts venues, Toronto's veterans like Chris Bassitt, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Bo Bichette must anchor the response. One spark could flip the script. The Blue Jays need more than a plan, they need execution, energy, and belief.

Can the Blue Jays' promised “change” turn the tide and keep their season alive?