The Toronto Blue Jays are treating Game 5 of the 2025 World Series like a chess match — and hitting coach David Popkins may have just revealed the opening move. Hours before tonight’s first pitch, the Blue Jays’ offensive architect shared insight into how the club plans to approach Los Angeles Dodgers ace Blake Snell, whose reputation for reading swings has long frustrated opposing hitters.

Popkins’ words quickly caught fire online, sparking debate across the baseball world. The viral MLB Now clip, filmed at Dodger Stadium, showed the hitting coach breaking down what makes the southpaw so tough to face and how the Blue Jays’ offense plans to stay unpredictable.

In a post by MLB Now to X (formerly known as Twitter), the clip showed Popkins discussing his offense preparing to face Snell again after taking Game 1, and he made it clear it will not be easy in Game 5.

“He’s a gamer… He can read swings. He has a radar. So as soon as he throws a pitch he’s reading how you swing at it.”

That brief exchange — captured just hours before game time — gives fans a rare glimpse into a coach’s thought process at the highest level. Popkins’ remarks serve as both a compliment and a challenge. He acknowledged Snell’s ability to “read” hitters but hinted that the Blue Jays’ counterattack will rely on mixing swing types early to keep him guessing.

This isn’t the first time the Blue Jays have faced high stakes under pressure. In Game 1, Snell gave up five earned runs over four innings as Toronto rolled to an 11–4 win. Now, with the series tied 2–2, both sides understand the magnitude of tonight’s clash — since 2000, teams that win Game 5 in a tied World Series have gone on to capture the title nearly 75 percent of the time.