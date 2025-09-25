Evidently, Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a chip on his shoulder. The Blue Jays have already made the playoffs, but he wants to finish the regular season on a positive note without incident.

However, that promise wasn't kept on Wednesday night. Against the Boston Red Sox, Guerrero complained with the umpire over a strike call and was subsequently ejected. In the process, Toronto hitting coach David Popkins came out to argue and was also ejected. It came in the bottom of the 7th inning with Toronto trailing the Red Sox 4-0 against Garrett Chrochet.

The thing was, Guerrero wasn't all amped up and seemed to be shocked at being ejected.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was ejected from the Blue Jays-Red Sox game after this strike call. Did Vladdy deserve to be ejected? 🤔pic.twitter.com/9s9Z9qDisg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 25, 2025

Going into the game, Guerrero was still on top of his game. Currently, he is batting .297 with 23 home runs, 89 RBIs, and 169 hits. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays are 90-67 and are one game ahead of the New York Yankees in the American League East. With five games left in the season, things are tightening for Toronto. At this point, they do hold onto the tiebreaker if it gets to that point to decide the division.

As for Guerrero, he is still living up to expectations after signing a whopping $500 million contract for 14 years in April.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is looking ahead to October.

Whatever happens from this point on, the Blue Jays will be playing in October. That is their only priority, especially for Guerrero. Even after they clinched a spot, he was the one who said that the “job is not finished“. At this point, history is working against Toronto, despite its overall excellence during this season.

They have made multiple playoff appearances since 2016, but haven't won a game since then. Given the depth they have this year, they have a chance to go far and win the World Series.

In part, they will need to rely on Guerrero's power and fight to return to a place they hadn't been since 1993.