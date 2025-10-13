The ALCS between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners is underway with the Blue Jays up 1-0. And already, it is Toronto CF Daulton Varsho who finds a way to become a highlight reel.

In the top of the third inning, the game was tied at three. That is when Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suárez hit a shot to left centerfield. However, in comes Varsho who makes a Superman-like catch that leaves two runners on and the game tied.

Daulton Varsho with the SUPERMAN dive to keep the game tied 🦸‍♂️pic.twitter.com/hWIF3YWqt2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

It was a real doozy, but Varsho managed to have the wherewithal to make the diving catch. In Game 1, Varsho was 0-for-3 as the Blue Jays lost 3-1.

This year, Varsho finished the season batting .238 with 20 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 59 hits. Against the Yankees in the ALDS, Varsho put up some staggering numbers. Overall, he batted .438 with seven hits, two home runs, and four RBIs. Additionally, he came through in a big way in Game 2.

Altogether, Varsho went 4-for-5 with two home runs, four RBIs, and four runs scored as the Blue Jays went on to win 13-7 and the series in four games. Additionally, Varsho overcame a lower-body injury he sustained back in May.

Article Continues Below

The Blue Jays are fortunate to have Daulton Varsho in the outfield.

Varsho has been with the Blue Jays since 2023. That year, he posted some substantial defensive numbers, including a career high of 29 Defensive Runs Saved. As a result, he was nominated for a Gold Glove and led the league in that category.

Additionally, Varsho was the recipient of the Blue Jays' Heart and Hustle Award. In 2024, Varsho won the AL Gold Glove Award with 28 Defensive Runs Scored. Also, he tied for 5th in the category of Outs Above Average (OAA) with 16.

He also hit four home runs and tied for 6th in the league in that category.