On Sunday, it was announced that the Toronto Blue Jays had come to terms with star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on a contract extension worth $500 million over 14 years. It seemed as though the two parties wouldn't be meeting each other in the middle, with the Blue Jays refusing to budge to Guerrero's demands, but in the end, the two sides came to an agreement, and Guerrero will now be very happy spending the next decade and a half with his hometown ballclub.

The Blue Jays have been positioning themselves for a big-time move in free agency over the past few seasons and have struck out big time on the likes of Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani, just to name a few. So this in turn has freed up plenty of room in the budget for Guerrero, a beloved hometown hero, much to the delight of Blue Jays fans who would want to see nothing more than for Guerrero to end his career with the same team he started everything with.

“GOOD MORNING!! We FINALLY did it folks, Vladdy will be a member of the #BlueJays for a long time. I’m pleased we’ve done it, $500 million is a really good number and hopefully Vladdy will be able to play with more freedom for the rest of the season!” X user @SophieShipton_ wrote.

“Vladdy I am so excited to have you for the rest of your career,” @TonyTaters80HR added.

“there’s no way i’m sleeping after this omg WDYM VLADDY WILL PLAY UNTIL IM THIRTY SEVEN????????” @nicowbubs exclaimed.

“Vladdy was always going to be a Blue Jay no matter what. Good for him too. Go get your money big fella,” @PerfectSwiss99 furthered.

Now, it's up to Guerrero to continue producing at a very high level for the Blue Jays so that everyone involved can walk away from this transaction happy.

Blue Jays fans call for Bo Bichette contract extension to be done next

The Blue Jays have built up an impressive homegrown core over the past few years, and one of the players who have become beloved among the team's supporters is Bo Bichette. Bichette, despite coming off a horrid 2024 season, remains a fan favorite, with fans calling for the team to extend the 27-year-old shortstop to keep him and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in town for the foreseeable future.

“Need that bo deal next, again I’m glad they got vladdy done but this is something that should have been taken care of years ago so I ain’t gonna get to crazy and applaud them for doing something they should have done all along,” @jsamuels55 expressed.

“Wonder what made the Blue Jays cave in and give Vladdy 500 mill but who cares. Get Bo signed now and we’re locked tf in for awhile,” @bodmonjake added.

“Will be interesting to see what happens with Bo now. My feeling is he's going to free agency, but he said he wants to play with Vladdy forever and now Vladdy Is a Blue Jay lifer,” @SN_Trizzy wrote.