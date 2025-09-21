George Springer did not hold back on the Toronto Blue Jays' losing skid after their 2-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Saturday evening.

The Blue Jays' losing streak extended to four after the defeat, starting from the 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sept. 17. Toronto has lost the scoring margin 28-3 in this stretch, showcasing a crucial need for an offensive spark.

Springer reflected on the squad's recent struggles after the game, per reporter Keegan Matheson. He focused on the bigger picture, understanding that their offensive woes are a concern but emphasized that the team's identity remains firm.

“Our team understands who we are. We understand who we are offensively. Obviously, this is not the best stretch at the best time, but it doesn’t matter. Everything is still right in front of us,” Springer said.

How George Springer, Blue Jays played against Royals

It's clear the George Springer and the Blue Jays are aware of their playoff talent. However, they will need to get back on track offensively after their latest loss to the Rockies.

Toronto trailed early after conceding two runs in the fourth inning. They scored in the seventh frame with a home run from Daulton Varsho to keep the game close but didn't generate enough hits or big plays to tie the score or take the lead.

The Blue Jays' bullpen was effective despite giving up two crucial runs. They allowed four hits after 29 at-bats, including the two homers. Shane Bieber started on the mound as he lasted 6.1 innings, striking out four batters while conceding four hits and two runs.

Toronto fell to an 89-66 record on the season but maintain the top spot of the AL East Division standings. They are two games above the New York Yankees and four games above the Boston Red Sox.

The Blue Jays will look to bounce back in their series finale against the Royals. The contest will take place on Sept. 21 at 2:10 p.m. ET.