The Toronto Blue Jays are leaning into their October momentum — and veteran slugger George Springer is setting the tone ahead of Game 4 of the ALCS. After helping power the Blue Jays playoff hopes back to life in a 13-4 Game 3 win, the outfielder turned heads postgame with a fiery message ahead of Max Scherzer's Game 4 start.

Springer, 36-years-old, delivered the quote to Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy that quickly spread across social platforms and fired up fans:

“He says he's not gonna be calm. So expect Max to be Mad Max”

The rally cry wasn't just emotional hype — it was a sign of belief from a two-time World Series champion who knows how October works. Following Wednesday's Game 3 road win, Springer is batting .357 with five hits, two home runs, two RBIs, and four runs scored through three games in the 2025 ALCS — reminding everyone of his postseason pedigree.

Sportsnet's Blake Murphy took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), posting the now-viral message that gave Game 4 a title-worthy headline.

With the veteran set to make his playoff debut with the club, the stakes couldn’t be higher. At 41-years-old, the 3-time Cy Young winner brings postseason fire and intensity — an energy that is contagious.

The Blue Jays playoff narrative has flipped. After falling behind 2-0 in the series, the Game 3 outburst and Scherzer’s return offer a chance to even the series — and shift the momentum fully in their favor.

With Game 4 of the ALCS set for Thursday night at T-Mobile Park, expect all eyes to be on whether “Mad Max” delivers — or if the Mariners regain control and take a 3-1 series lead.