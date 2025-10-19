The Toronto Blue Jays host the Seattle Mariners in Game 6 of the ALCS on Sunday night. With their season on the line, eyes were always going to be on John Schneider's lineup. A Game 5 injury question was answered when the lineup card was submitted ahead of Game 6. George Springer will lead off for the Blue Jays and be the DH for the elimination game after leaving Game 5 with a scary injury.

See you tonight, Toronto 🗣️ #WANTITALL pic.twitter.com/4WPYKEYp7B — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Springer is coming off his best regular season with the Blue Jays and already has three homers this postseason. But in Game 5, he fouled a ball off his knee, causing a contusion. He did leave that game, but the tests came back clear enough for him to play in Game 6.

The Blue Jays fans are sure to give Springer a rousing ovation when he comes to the plate. Not only is he likely playing through an injury to get on the field, but the Mariners fans were not as kind to him. As a member of the 2017 Houston Astros, Springer is booed in every stadium, especially the AL West ones. John Schneider called out the Seattle fans for booing Springer as he walked off the injury.

The Blue Jays' offense finally came alive in Seattle, winning Games 3 and 4 to make it a competitive series. But the Mariners responded with a 6-2 win on Friday, taking a 3-2 series lead. Now, Seattle is one win away from their first-ever World Series while the Blue Jays try and survive until Game 7.

The Blue Jays will throw rookie Trey Yesavage and his nasty splitter against Logan Gilbert and the Mariners. Rogers Center was extremely kind to Seattle the first time around, but Springer and the Jays need to defend home turf. Can the veteran get the Toronto offense off to an electric start as the lead-off hitter?