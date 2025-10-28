The Los Angeles Dodgers used 10 pitchers to get past the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 3 of the World Series. One of them is Will Klein, who worked four innings of the game Monday. Klein finished the contest with five strikeouts.

Reporters asked Klein if he was ready to take the hill again on Tuesday night, as the Dodgers go out to play again in Game 4.

“As many as they need,” he said about the amount of innings he can work Tuesday, per The Athletic. “Hopefully zero.”

Los Angeles now leads the World Series by a 2-1 margin. The Dodgers have taken back-to-back games in the Fall Classic. Game 3 was an 18-inning marathon, that went on for nearly seven hours. It tied the longest game in World Series history.

Shohei Ohtani is the starting pitcher for the Dodgers in Game 4.

Dodgers hope to push Blue Jays to brink of elimination

Article Continues Below

Klein worked his tail off in Game 3. He lasted longer than any other Dodgers pitcher in the contest, except for the starter Tyler Glasnow. Freddie Freeman hit the walk-off game winner in the 18th.

“It's one of the greatest World Series games of all time. Emotional. I'm spent emotionally,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said about the marathon, per ESPN. “We've got a ballgame later tonight (Tuesday), which is crazy.”

The epic duel wore down hurlers on both teams. While the Dodgers used 10 arms, the Blue Jays got by with using nine. Los Angeles was about to bring in Yoshinobu Yamamoto if the game stretched to the 19th inning.

Following the outing, Klein talked about what it meant to him to go that far.

“I realized that when I looked around in the bullpen and my name was the only one still there,” Klein said, laughing, per True Blue LA. “I was just going to go until I couldn’t, and that’s kind of what happened and, thankfully, Freddie saved us from Yamamoto having to do the same thing.”

Dodgers fans hope Klein can get some rest, as Ohtani takes to the hill Tuesday night.