The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to win Game 3 of the 2025 World Series. However, they are locked in a very close game with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. And they have lost one of their most clutch hitters, George Springer, for the remainder of the game.

Springer stepped to the plate with Game 3 tied 4-4 in the top of the seventh. He swung at the first pitch and immediately grabbed at his side. He wasted no time calling for a trainer. There was little discussion as he left the game. He was replaced at the plate by Ty France.

If Springer misses time, it would be a significant blow for Toronto in this series. The 36-year-old entered Game 3 slashing .259/.339/.593 with four home runs and nine RBI. Of course, his biggest hit of the postseason came in Game 7 of the ALCS. His three-run shot against the Seattle Mariners sent Toronto to the World Series against the Dodgers.

During the regular season, Springer was a big part of this lineup, as well. He swatted 32 home runs for the AL East champions while driving in 84 runs. He slashed .309/.399/.560 with a .959 OPS.

The Blue Jays fell behind the Dodgers 2-0 in Game 3. However, a three-run shot from Alejandro Kirk gave the Blue Jays the lead. Toronto eventually made it 4-2, but Shohei Ohtani led a comeback that saw the Dodgers tie the game.

In the seventh, the teams traded runs. Toronto scored on a Bo Bichette single that plated Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The Dodgers, meanwhile, tied the game off another Ohtani home run.

The Dodgers and Blue Jays are fighting tooth and nail to win Game 3. However, Toronto is also hoping to hear good news about Springer's injury. Hopefully, the veteran slugger avoided a serious injury and can return to the lineup sooner rather than later.