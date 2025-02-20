The Toronto Blue Jays did not meet expectations in 2024, as they ended up finishing last in the American League East with a 74-88 record. Changes are going to be made this offseason, and it sounds like one has already been made by manager John Schneider involving George Springer, who primarily hit out of the leadoff spot last season.

Springer endured the worst year of his career in 2024, as he hit just .220 with 19 home runs and 56 runs batted in. As a result, Springer is not going to be Toronto's everyday leadoff hitter anymore. While he still figures to see time at the top of the lineup, Schneider refused to fully reveal his plans for that spot ahead of the upcoming campaign.

“Manager John Schneider plans to give the veteran right fielder some reps in left field this season and says the leadoff spot will likely be ‘a fluid situation.' ‘He's open to anything and everything, which is awesome,' Schneider said. ‘So it's just trying to use him appropriately,'” ESPN reported.

With Springer entering his age 35 season, and his numbers declining for the second straight year, it makes sense that Schneider is going to explore different ways to utilize the talented outfielder. That includes moving him around in the field, as he's expected to get some reps in left field during spring training after spending most of his time with Toronto playing in right field.

Where Schneider goes with the leadoff spot in the lineup remains to be seen, and he will likely experiment with several different options throughout spring training. Toronto wants to find their way to the postseason after a wildly disappointing 2024 campaign, and the hope is that this move will help bring out the best in Springer in 2025.