The Toronto Blue Jays' Tuesday night contest against the Houston Astros was certainly not for the faint of heart. Down 3-1 during the bottom of the ninth inning, the Blue Jays pulled a rabbit out of their hat to escape with a 4-3 win in 10 innings. In the bottom of the ninth, it was Isaiah Kiner-Falefa who rescued Toronto, as he came up clutch and hit a two-run single. And then in the 10th inning, it was Tyler Heineman who did enough to drive in Myles Straw for a much-needed victory.

Leave it to the Blue Jays to have to go through the most suspenseful route to eventually secure a win over the Astros. In fact, even manager John Schneider is looking for some relief in the form of a certain liquid refreshment that would help ease the tension he felt as he watched the Blue Jays rally for their 83rd win of the season in 144 contests.

“I need a beer,” Schneider said after the game, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

It seems like every Blue Jays fan over the age of 21 would want to have a drink right after seeing Toronto dig themselves into a hole over and over again and yet come out of it unscathed. Tuesday night's game gave way to such a rollercoaster of emotions, and everyone is winded from having been along for the ride — Schneider included.

These are the wins any contending team would love to get, especially for a Blue Jays squad that's not only dealing with the pressure the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are putting on them, but also having to navigate the absence of Bo Bichette, who landed on the injured list prior to their 4-3 win over the Astros.

And to make it sweeter, Schneider, after that win, can walk into any bar in Toronto and ask for a glass of beer that's free of charge.

Article Continues Below

Blue Jays wake up when they needed to

The Blue Jays were playing from behind all night long; starting pitcher Shane Bieber, the team's major trade deadline acquisition, allowed two runs in the first inning courtesy of a home run from third baseman Carlos Correa. The Astros then extended their lead in the sixth with a Yainer Diaz double, also hit off Bieber.

Nonetheless, the Blue Jays got it done when it mattered, which is what they aim to do as they put on the finishing touches on a strong 2025 regular season.