The Toronto Blue Jays are dealing with some tough injury news, as the season winds down. Toronto had to place Bo Bichette on the injured list. Bichette suffered an injury while trying to slide into home plate in a recent game with the New York Yankees.

The club's manager can't help but be frustrated.

“Yeah, it sucks. You know, at any time of year, when you lose a guy that sits in the middle of your order and plays short, yeah, it sucks. Hopefully he can get back as soon as he can,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said, per The Athletic.

The loss stings. Bichette is leading the club in RBIs, and had one of the best batting averages in Major League Baseball. It isn't certain either how long Bichette will have to remain out of the lineup.

“John Schneider doesn’t have a timeline right now, but Bichette won’t be doing anything this week, only treatment,” MLB.com Blue Jays reporter Keegan Matheson wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Blue Jays are currently 82-61 on the campaign. Toronto is first in the American League East.

Blue Jays are desperately clinging to AL East lead

The Blue Jays have had their struggles, despite their strong record. Toronto's bullpen has given up leads at times in recent weeks. The club just lost two of three games in a series against the New York Yankees.

New York, as well as the Boston Red Sox, are nipping at Toronto's heels in the division. Just three games separate all three teams from first place in the AL East.

The loss of Bichette means Toronto's other hitters will have to step up. Bichette has 18 home runs on the season, to go with 94 runs batted in. He is hitting at a .311 batting average.

Toronto starts a three-game series with the Houston Astros on Tuesday. Blue Jays fans hope Bichette can return soon, and the team keeps winning in the meantime.