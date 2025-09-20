The Toronto Blue Jays are making a late-season pitching adjustment that could shape the outcome of their 2025 campaign. Following a blowout loss to the Kansas City Royals on Friday night, manager John Schneider announced that Jose Berrios will move to the bullpen for the remainder of the regular season. The decision reflects both urgency and a strategic shift as the Blue Jays push to secure the 2025 AL East crown.

The decision to move Berrios to the bullpen came after Max Scherzer gave up seven earned runs in less than an inning on Friday. With the bullpen forced to cover more than seven innings, the team was left with little choice but to reconsider its rotation depth. The right-handed pitcher, who has posted a 4.06 ERA in 29 starts this year, has hit a rough patch in September and experienced a slight velocity drop.

In a piece written by SportsNet’s Shi Davidi, Schneider explained that the 31-year-old still remains a valuable arm for the club, even outside of a starting role.

“He can still start for us,” added Schneider. “But with where we are right now, he can be an option out of the ‘pen, too.”

The 31-year-old veteran also opened up about his mental fatigue, which may have contributed to the team’s decision. Davidi included a quote from Berrios reflecting on his current mindset.

“I think it's more mentally than physically tired, the way we have been dealing with stuff,” he said. “The only thing I worry about is being here for my teammates with positivity and just bringing a lot of energy.”

The Blue Jays pitching rotation will now rely more heavily on Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, Shane Bieber, and Scherzer. Toronto’s bullpen, ranked 13th in MLB with a 3.98 ERA, will be asked to absorb additional innings as the postseason nears.

With the AL East playoff race tightening—just three games separating Toronto from the New York Yankees—every move is magnified. The Blue Jays have not yet clinched a playoff spot. A win over Kansas City and a loss by either the Boston Red Sox or Cleveland Guardians would secure their ticket.

This decision isn’t just about roles. It’s about trust, timing, and whether the Blue Jays can finish strong when it matters most.