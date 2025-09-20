The Toronto Blue Jays are in a strong position ahead of the MLB Playoffs as they hold a 3.0 game lead in the AL East. However, it appears the pitching rotation is taking a hit in a crucial part of the regular season, after the club made an injury decision on Chris Bassitt.

Reports indicate that Bassitt, who is 36 years old, is being placed on the IL due to lower back inflammation, according to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. As a result, the Blue Jays are calling up pitcher Mason Fluharty.

“News: Chris Bassitt is headed to the IL with lower back inflammation, retroactive to Sept. 19. Mason Fluharty is up.”

Article Continues Below

The Blue Jays put Bassitt on the 15-day IL on Saturday. He will be eligible to return by early October, but that will depend on how far along he is in his recovery process. With Chris Bassitt set to miss some time, Toronto will have to rely on a starting rotation consisting of Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber, Max Scherzer, Trey Yesavage, and Eric Lauer. Especially with José Berrios being moved to the bullpen.

Bassit being placed on the IL officially means his regular season is over. The 11th-year pro ends his 2025 campaign with a 3.96 ERA and 1.327 WHIP while recording 166 strikeouts through 170.1 innings pitched. That's solid production the Blue Jays will surely miss with eight games remaining on the schedule.

The good news is that Toronto is pushing for the No. 1 seed in the American League. If the Blue Jays can clinch the top spot in the playoffs, then the team will have a first-round bye. Their first game in the postseason wouldn't take place until October 4 in that scenario. So, if everything plays out accordingly, then Chris Bassitt could be back just in time for the first round of the playoffs.