The World Series is knotted at two games apiece as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2 in Game 4. After playing an 18-inning marathon, many expected Game 4 of the Dodgers-Blue Jays World Series to provide more entertainment. Senior MLB writer Ken Rosenthal told Foul Territory TV about the Blue Jays' secret weapon and resilience, and how it kept them grounded.

“In the ALCS, they're down 2-0 after losing the first two games at home, and they're down 3-2 after a crushing loss in Game 5. What they did in this game last night, without George Springer, with a pitching matchup favoring the Dodgers, was in character,” Rosenthal stated.

The Blue Jays have overcome adversity throughout these playoffs, being one loss away from elimination in the ALCS. When things have looked bad, the Jays have gotten a great start on the mound, as they did in Game 4 when Shane Bieber dominated the Dodgers. Rosenthal also highlighted the expectations many had when this series began.

“The expectations is that the Dodgers were going to be favored in this series, and they were. And that they probably would win in five or six games,” Rosenthal added.

Rosenthal also reiterated that the Dodgers were favored because they were the defending champions and getting hot at the right time. However, he also emphasized that the Blue Jays have also gotten hot at the right time, while the Dodgers' offense has been inconsistent.

The Blue Jays came into Game 4 very weary after an 18-inning loss that resulted in a game-winning home run by Freddie Freeman. With Games 4 and 5 in Los Angeles, there was pressure to turn things around. After falling behind 1-0 in Game 4, the Jays got a boost when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. blasted a two-run home run off Shohei Ohtani. The Jays would never surrender the lead.

With Trey Yesavage taking the mound for Game 5, the pressure will be higher than ever, as the Jays try to take a 3-2 lead back to Toronto for Game 6. Game 5 will be Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium, with the winner being one win away from securing a championship.