The Seattle Mariners entered Game 3 of the ALCS with momentum and home-field advantage. But two lopsided losses to the Toronto Blue Jays changed everything. Now tied 2-2 in the 2025 ALCS with Game 5 set for Friday, the Mariners face pressure to respond — and superstar catcher Cal Raleigh is showing exactly how they plan to do it.

In an article by The Seattle Times’s Ryan Divish, he described Raleigh’s calm reaction after Game 4. Despite going 0-for-3 and watching the Mariners lose 8–2 at home, the switch-hitting catcher stayed composed when asked how the team handles pressure.

“It’s just about keeping a level head, understanding you don’t get too high, don’t get too low and that it’s now a best of three.”

Raleigh’s response came after back-to-back blowouts that erased the Mariners' 2-0 series lead. In Game 3, the Blue Jays exploded for 13 runs and 18 hits. Game 4 brought another offensive outburst from the Mariners and an early exit for starter Luis Castillo.

Still, Raleigh’s leadership has kept the clubhouse from spiraling. He’s hitting .314 this postseason with three home runs and has emerged as the steady voice Seattle needs. His ability to ground the team is as important as any bat in the lineup.

The Mariners are seeking their first World Series appearance, and the catcher's perspective helps reinforce their identity. He reframed the series as a new challenge, one that requires composure, not panic. With fans growing anxious, his quote offered reassurance.

Seattle will turn to Bryce Miller in Game 5 against Kevin Gausman in a pivotal rematch. The Mariners won Game 1 of this duel, and a repeat performance could tilt the series back in their favor as they head to Toronto.

The Mariners’ World Series hopes are alive, but Game 5 will define their ability to bounce back. With Raleigh at the heart of this team, Seattle isn’t folding — they’re resetting.