Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Max Scherzer is dealing with a thumb injury. Scherzer was hoping to avoid injury trouble this season, but now he is battling a concern. The veteran hurler recently revealed his injury recovery plan, via Jayson Stark of The Athletic.

“Just spoke to Max Scherzer after he threw a bullpen side session,” Stark wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “He said the plan is for him to pitch in a game Saturday, assuming his thumb recovers normally. John Schneider said they would ideally like him to throw 65-70 pitches in a game this weekend.”

If all goes well, perhaps Scherzer won't have to miss time. The Blue Jays need the extra pitching help and Scherzer is looking to have a productive campaign.

Scherzer, 40, was once regarded as one of the best pitchers in the sport. The future Hall of Famer has earned three Cy Young Awards to go along with eight All-Star selections. He has been able to record respectable numbers over the past couple of years.

In 2023, Scherzer pitched to a 3.77 ERA with the New York Mets and Texas Rangers. He pitched in a total of 27 games.

In 2024, however, Scherzer appeared in only nine total games with the Rangers. He finished the season with a 3.95 ERA, not a terrible mark given his age, but his lack of availability was far from ideal.

If Scherzer is able to make at least 25 starts in 2025, there is reason to believe he can finish the campaign with a mid-threes ERA while striking out a significant amount of hitters. After all, this is a pitcher who has led the league in strikeouts on three separate occasions.

And if Scherzer can stay healthy while pitching well, the Blue Jays may be able to surprise some people around the MLB world. Toronto's chances of competing for a postseason spot in the competitive American League East are slim, but the Blue Jays could make an AL Wild Card run.