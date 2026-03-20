After the Toronto Blue Jays experienced one of the most heartbreaking World Series defeats of all time, they look to run it back. They have assembled a great roster and made some moves. The Jays struck gold with Dylan Cease, getting a top-notch pitcher to bolster a rotation that is getting stronger. With Opening Day around the corner, the Blue Jays' World Series chances look good.

Toronto currently has +1500 odds to win the World Series, which ranks fifth-best, according to DraftKings. That indicates that oddsmakers believe they will have a good chance to win it all after losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But can they actually run it back? Here are three reasons why they likely won't, and why their obstacles are a lot bigger than anyone could imagine.

The AL East is stacked

The Baltimore Orioles signed Pete Alonso to a monster contract in the offseason. Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox added Ranger Suarez to their starting rotation. The New York Yankees are still around and will likely play a factor in the divisional race, especially when Gerrit Cole returns. While the Tampa Bay Rays did not make many moves, they also look like a threat, and can battle the Jays hard.

The Jays had a magical run last season. But the question now is whether the magic can hit again. They have to go through another grueling 162-game schedule, including 52 combined games against the AL East. The Jays went 29-23 against the AL East last season. However, they went 21-31 in 2024. Despite looking exactly like the team that made a World Series run, one small mistake or one bad injury could cause the records to reverse.

The Yankees remain strong in the lineup, while the Red Sox have an imposing pitching staff with a young lineup. The O's are looking to compete. All these factors may make it challenging to return.

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The Jays lost the heart of their team

The Blue Jays did a lot of good in the offseason. But losing Bo Bichette to the New York Mets was heartbreaking. While the team learned how to play without him, Bichette was one of the key players in the World Series. His ability to mash the baseball and put it in play helped make them a formidable opponent for the Dodgers. Now, who will take that role?

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is still around, as is George Springer and Alejandro Kirk. But Guerrero can only do so much, and Springer is another year older, who could regress after having a career season by hitting .282 with 15 home runs, 76 RBIs, and 45 runs. Who will fill the void in the lineup and on the field? That is a question the Jays will need to answer as the season rolls along.

History is not on their side

The Blue Jays' World Series chances are solid, but there is a lot going against them. While the Dodgers have been stout, winning two World Series in a row, history has not been kind to the losers. So far, only three of the 30 teams that have lost a World Series made it back to the Fall Classic the next season. Those teams are the 2015 Kansas City Royals, 2018 Dodgers, and 2022 Houston Astros. Only the Royals and Astros won it the following season.

That means the Jays essentially have a .06% chance of winning the World Series based on those odds. Consider the fact that even if they make it back, they may have to overcome the Dodgers again. The Jays were three outs away from defeating the Dodgers when Miguel Rojas crushed their dreams with a game-tying solo home run. Can they overcome that? The hill will be tough to climb, and unless they get many more lucky breaks, it will be tough to achieve.