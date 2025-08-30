Since being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays, pitcher Shane Bieber has proved himself worthy.

In his first start, he secured nine strikeouts in six innings pitched in a 5-2 win over the Miami Marlins.

On Friday, Bieber struck out six, but the Blue Jays lost to the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2. In the process, he gave up two runs and five hits.

Afterward, Bieber expressed his willingness to admit that he doesn't mind going through periods of frustration, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

“There’s some frustration,” Bieber said. “I could have finished stronger, but it’s a privilege to be frustrated again. Happy to take the good with the bad and move forward.”

With the Blue Jays, he now has a 1-1 record and a 2.38 ERA and 15 strikeouts.

Before this, Bieber had missed most of the season due to recovery from Tommy John surgery.

Bieber previously played for the Cleveland Guardians. Along the way, he accumulated a 62-32 record with the Guardians and a 3.22 ERA. Additionally, Bieber had 958 strikeouts over the course of 134 starts during eight seasons.

He is now part of a Blue Jays team that is in first place in the AL East. They are 78-57 and leading by three games over the New York Yankees.

A healthy Shane Bieber is as dominant as ever

His two performances with Toronto indicate that Bieber is still on top of his game. In his first start, he became the first pitcher in franchise history to strikeout nine or more batters and allowing two hits or less in his debut.

Furthermore, Bieber allowed no walks.

His presence only bolsters the Blue Jays pitching rotation. Overcoming Tommy John surgery and defying expectations with his numbers goes to show that Bieber, when healthy, virtually cannot be stopped.

Altogether, he can help the Blue Jays get across the finish line and win the division at least.