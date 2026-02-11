As Spring Training ramps up in Florida, the Toronto Blue Jays confirmed an early adjustment to their pitching plans. Right-hander Shane Bieber will not be ready for Opening Day as the club takes a cautious approach with one of its most important arms.

Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith shared the update on X (formerly known as Twitter) after speaking with manager John Schneider, clarifying both the diagnosis and Toronto’s plan.

“Blue Jays plan for Shane Bieber to open the season on the injured list.

He’s dealing with right forearm fatigue and his ramp-up will be delayed past opening day. He's feeling good per John Schneider and playing catch, but won't start the season on time. Described as week to week”

The Blue Jays plan to place the unanimous 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner on the injured list with right forearm fatigue, delaying his ramp-up and keeping him off the active roster to open the 2026 season. While the move is precautionary, it immediately impacts Toronto’s early rotation outlook.

Bieber has not been shut down from throwing and continues to play catch. However, the two-time All-Star’s workload remains below game readiness, leading the organization to slow his progression during the opening weeks of camp.

Schneider emphasized that the decision reflects a long-term mindset rather than short-term urgency. Given Bieber’s recent injury history, the Blue Jays opted against pushing his workload and risking further complications.

Bieber’s delayed availability creates an early challenge for the Blue Jays’ rotation. The club expected him to slot near the top alongside Kevin Gausman and Dylan Cease, and his absence pushes the team to rely on depth options at the start of 2026.

The setback also carries personal significance for Bieber. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2024 and returning late in 2025, he exercised his player option with the goal of re-establishing durability and value in 2026.

The Blue Jays organization views the issue as manageable rather than alarming. With fatigue—not structural damage—driving the delay, the club believes patience now could prevent larger problems later. The team will continue to evaluate Bieber on a week-to-week basis as Spring Training progresses.