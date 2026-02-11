The Toronto Blue Jays are facing early turbulence in spring training after a Shane Bieber injury update reshaped expectations for the starting rotation. The club is now preparing for a potential Opening Day injured list decision involving the veteran right-hander following reports of forearm fatigue earlier this week.

Bieber exercised his $16 million player option in November, prioritizing stability as he continued his recovery from April 2024 Tommy John surgery. Now approximately 22 months removed from the procedure, he remains active but limited at the club’s Player Development Complex in Dunedin, Florida.

The timing compounds the club’s challenges. One day earlier, doctors ruled Bowden Francis out for the season after he underwent Tommy John surgery. That loss increases pressure on a rotation that already carries postseason expectations following last year’s Game 7 World Series defeat.

The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon posted the update from Bieber to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account around noon Wednesday, detailing the cautious medical guidance behind the Blue Jays IL decision.

“I was just advised to take a little bit of time off and take it slow. These things take time, you know, I'm still not even two years out from TJ.”

Bannon reported that the former 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner is currently playing catch as part of his long-toss progression. That activity confirms the injury update reflects a slowdown rather than a shutdown. Team officials have adopted a measured approach to protect his long-term durability.

Forearm fatigue naturally raises concerns for pitchers with a recent history of elbow surgery. Still, Bieber’s remarks reflect the organization’s patient approach during camp. He pitched in the 2025 postseason and continues to build stamina within the typical 18-to-24-month recovery window.

As a result, the organization is carefully balancing short-term caution with long-term postseason ambitions entering the new campaign.

Toronto must now navigate early-season uncertainty without one of its projected rotation anchors. While the anticipated IL move may delay his return, the Blue Jays believe safeguarding Bieber now preserves their competitive ceiling for the stretch run.