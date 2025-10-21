Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer has had his ups and downs this season. Scherzer battled an injury for most of the year, that left him frustrated and eager to rejoin his team. In recent months, Scherzer has been able to come back and help out his Toronto teammates.

Scherzer and company are now on the doorstep of bringing the Blue Jays their first World Series title in more than 30 years. The veteran hurler would accomplish a truly amazing feat if he is able to win the Fall Classic with Toronto.

“Max Scherzer could pitch in the World Series with his 4th different team, and could win the World Series with his 3rd different team,” High Heat Stats posted to X, formerly Twitter. The account also posted an image showing Scherzer in uniform with every team he worked for while making the World Series.

Max Scherzer could pitch in the World Series with his 4th different team, and could win the World Series with his 3rd different team. pic.twitter.com/YBPwsjuRHI — High Heat Stats (@HighHeatStats) October 21, 2025

The four teams are: Texas Rangers, Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays. This is Scherzer's first season in Toronto, as he joined the team as a free agent before the 2025 campaign.

Blue Jays are looking for their third World Series title

Scherzer will most definitely pitch for Toronto in the World Series, unless he gets injured. The Blue Jays have used every arm they have available in the postseason, to help out in the bullpen. That was evident in their brutal seven-game ALCS with the Seattle Mariners.

“You'll see some guys that you normally haven't seen in the bullpen and you try to pick the right spots for them,” team manager John Schneider said before winning the ALCS, per MLB.com. “We want to try to operate as normal as possible, but if situations pop up, I think everyone will be available.”

Scherzer seems more than ready to go in the World Series. He was seen living it up in the Blue Jays clubhouse, after they defeated Seattle in Game 7.

Mad Max going WILD tonight 🎉🍾 pic.twitter.com/6BPn3hdXL0 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 21, 2025

The Blue Jays now face a rested Los Angeles Dodgers team. Los Angeles is the defending World Series champion, who have a red-hot Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani posted arguably the best performance in the history of baseball during Game 4 of the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 2025 World Series has a hint of irony. Before Ohtani signed with the Dodgers ahead of the 2024 season, he was heavily involved in talks with the Blue Jays. Toronto thought they were going to sign Ohtani. The Blue Jays will get a chance for a little bit of revenge in this Fall Classic.

Game 1 of the World Series is Friday night. The Blue Jays last won the World Series in 1993, when Joe Carter hit a walk-off home run in Game 6.