Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider poured cold water on fans' hopes that Bo Bichette might be back before the postseason on Tuesday when he delivered a blunt response to questions about his shortstop.

“He’s not going to be back for the regular season,” Schneider said, per MLB.com's Keegan Matheson.

Bichette has been on the injured list since September 9 with a left knee sprain and the team won't be able to provide a clear timeline for his return until he begins ramping up again.

The news came after Bichette sought a second-opinion on his injury via a specialist in Dallas on Monday.

“It confirmed what the first [diagnosis] was, which is just a sprain to his knee and nothing further required,” Schneider added. “It’s rest and rehab, then getting back as soon as he can.”

With Bichette's regular season officially over, his final numbers in a contract year are about as good as he could have reasonably hoped, considering his disappointing 2024 season. Bichette played 139 games, slashing .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs. As of this writing, he's leading the AL in doubles (44) and total hits (181).

Article Continues Below

That comes after Bichette hit .225 over 81 games in 2024, hitting for an OPS+ of 70 with only four homers.

From a team perspective, provided Toronto doesn't collapse in the final two weeks of the regular season, it may have time on its side. The Blue Jays will likely be one of the American League's top two seeds in the MLB Postseason, meaning they would get a bye to the Division Series.

That would make their playoff opener October 4, six whole days after the regular season ends.

For now, the Blue Jays are in the midst of a four-game road set against the Tampa Bay Rays as they try to hold off the New York Yankees for the AL East crown. Toronto has a five-game lead heading into play on Tuesday.