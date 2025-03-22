The Toronto Blue Jays are hoping to compete in the American League East in 2025. The division is quite competitive, however. Toronto received an unfortunate injury update on Saturday, as it was revealed that outfielder Daulton Varsho will begin the season on the injured list, per Shi Davidi. The team is hopeful that Varsho can return during the first month of the 2025 campaign, per Keegan Matheson.

Varsho is recovering from shoulder surgery. The Blue Jays ultimately decided that his recovery will last into the beginning of the '25 season. The good news is that Varsho could return fairly soon barring any setbacks.

This is a Blue Jays team that has uncertainty at the moment. The AL East features plenty of talented ball clubs. Of course, the New York Yankees are dealing with injury trouble of their own, but they can still make noise in the division. Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles should be able to compete for a division title, while the Tampa Bay Rays are always a potential contender.

As a result, winning the division is going to prove to be an immense challenge for the Blue Jays. Anything is possible, however. Having a player like Daulton Varsho on the field will help matters.

Varsho endured a down 2024 season from an offensive standpoint, hitting just .214 with a .700 OPS. He did win a Gold Glove, however.

When healthy and playing up to his full potential, Varsho features a 20-20 ceiling. He came close to reaching that mark in 2022 with the Arizona Diamondbacks when he hit 27 home runs and stole 16 bases. In 2023, his first season with the Blue Jays, Varsho crushed 20 home runs and once again swiped 16 bags.

His power-speed combination to go along with impressive defense makes him a valuable contributor. Additionally, Varsho can play the catcher position if necessary in addition to his usual outfield duties.

The Blue Jays are hopeful that Daulton Varsho will indeed be able to return sooner rather than later.