The Toronto Blue Jays are hoping to redeem their brutally disappointing last-place finish last year and thwart the bad optics tornado that has been swirling around them. Max Scherzer is looking to overcome his lingering injury issues and stay healthy long enough to enjoy one last memorable run in a future Hall of Fame career. This hard-pressed franchise and 40-year-old pitcher are looking to lean on each other to fulfill these respective goals, which are now intertwined.

Unfortunately, however, Scherzer is already facing adversity in spring training. The 18th-year right-hander is nursing a thumb injury, making it unpleasant for him to grip the ball. The Blue Jays are of course being careful with the three-time Cy Young Award winner, easing him back into action before the 2025 regular season commences on March 27. The latest update is encouraging, however.

Manager John Schneider says Scherzer is progressing well through his recovery and will start in Saturday's spring training game against the Minnesota Twins, per Sportsnet's Shi Davidi. The plan is for the veteran to throw 60-65 pitches and see how his thumb responds to the outing. Assuming he does not suffer a setback in Fort Myers, Florida, perhaps Scherzer will be on schedule for the beginning of the new MLB season.

Considering all the months that the two-time World Series champion has spent on the injured list over the last couple of years, it is likely critical for him to gain momentum in the early portion of the campaign. Even with his issues, Scherzer has not posted an ERA greater than 4.00 in each of the last two seasons. When he is on the mound, his team has a decent chance of winning the ballgame, hence why Toronto signed him to a one-year, $15.5 million deal.

Max Scherzer is a key component of the Blue Jays' revival blueprint

The eight-time All-Star remains a source of stability, something the Blue Jays desperately require as they enter a season rife with uncertainty. Franchise pillars Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette each enter the final year of their contracts, and there are concerns that the experienced and overall impressive starting rotation could be in the midst of a decline. Though, Jays fans also recognize plenty of reasons for optimism.

Guerrero is coming off a sixth-place finish in American League MVP voting, Bichette is healthy and having a fantastic spring, Anthony Santander adds consistency and power to the middle part of the lineup and All-Star reliever Jeff Hoffman might be the remedy this ailing bullpen needs to rebound in 2025.

Max Scherzer is an X-factor who could provide invaluable depth and intensity on the mound, while also reminding the ballclub how it feels to succeed. The fan base is excited to see the accomplished hurler in a Blue Jays uniform, but more than anything, they want him to be available. He makes a key start on Saturday, starting at 1:05 p.m. ET.