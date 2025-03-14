The Toronto Blue Jays are one of the teams to watch for all of 2025. They hope Max Scherzer and Anthony Santander can lift them to the playoffs but the offseason may be more important. Stars Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Bo Bichette will be free agents at the end of the season. As the Blue Jays look to contend in the American League East, all of these questions will persist. How will this season go? Let's find out in our bold predictions.

Last season, the Blue Jays went 74-88, finishing 20 games out of first place in the AL East and 12 games out of the playoffs. But through it all, Guerrero had a terrific season. He hit 30 homers and knocked in 103 runs with an incredible .940 OPS. But behind him, very few players had excellent seasons. Their depth pieces will have to improve for the Blue Jays to improve this season.

Will Toronto make the playoffs this season? Can they keep their stars? Let's find out in our Blue Jays bold predictions.

The Blue Jays miss the playoffs again

The American League East changed a lot this offseason. Garrett Crochet is the new ace of the Boston Red Sox, the Yankees lost Juan Soto, and the Orioles have a lot of questions around their core. Even though Toronto made some solid additions this offseason, they did not land the big fish they were after.

The Blue Jays put their hats in the ring for all of the biggest free agents this season. Even after losing out on Shohei Ohtani, they made offers for Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, and Roki Sasaki. They did not land any of those players, which leaves their core in a questionable position.

They will likely have to compete against teams not in the AL East for a playoff spot. With the Tigers and Royals bulking up this offseason, it will be tough sledding for the Blue Jays. They will not make the playoffs this season.

One of Vladimir Guerrero Jr or Bo Bichette will be traded

If we are saying the Blue Jays will not make the playoffs, they will likely be on the outside looking in at the trade deadline. The Guerrero negotiations have gone public and there is a large gap between the parties. And Bichette's negotiations have not leaked at all. If all of those factors remain true in late July, they will trade one of Guerrero or Bichette.

Trading Guerrero mid-season would be one of the most significant deadline deals in MLB history. He is an elite hitter, with 177 doubles and 160 homers in just six seasons. Whichever team lands him will have to give up a haul of their top prospects and likely MLB players too. It is the kind of move that can set the Blue Jays up for the future. But Vladdy's do not grow on trees.

Bichette is more likely to get traded, especially after they acquired Andres Gimenez from the Guardians. While he is expected to play second base, he could play shortstop down the stretch if necessary. Getting low-cost prospects with team control for Bichette will likely make signing Guerrero easier.

Anthony Santander will lead the team in home runs

The signing the Blue Jays did make was bringing in designated hitter and outfielder Anthony Santander. He is not a very good fielder, which means he will DH when Vladdy is playing first. But at the plate, he is one of the best home-run hitters in baseball. He smashed 44 homers last year, second in the American League to Aaron Judge. Even with another great Guerrero season seemingly on tap, Santander will lead the team in bombs.

Santander won't be confused with Juan Soto or Shohei Ohtani anytime soon, but he is in a class just below those players. Accumulating players of Santander's ability will help Guerrero's numbers go up and the win total go up. His presence may even compel Guerrero to stay in Toronto.

With all of that pressure, Santander needs to perform. In 27 games in Toronto, he has six home runs and 16 RBIs, a 162-game pace of 36 homers and 96 RBIs, which would be an excellent season.

The Blue Jays' win total on FanDuel is 78.5, the lowest in the American League East. They are +225 to make the playoffs, +1000 to win the division, and +6500 to win the World Series. Santander's home run over/under is 31.5.