In a rare postseason moment, Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finally saw his hot streak interrupted during Game 4 of the ALDS. Facing elimination, the New York Yankees turned to rookie Cam Schlittler, who stepped up with a clutch fifth-inning strikeout that froze one of baseball’s hottest bats. It was the first time Guerrero has struck out in the 2025 playoffs, and it came at a pivotal moment with the Blue Jays holding a slim lead.

Heading into Game 4, Guerrero had been nearly unstoppable. He entered the night hitting .615 with three home runs and nine RBIs through the first three games of the Yankees vs. Blue Jays ALDS series. He had gone 16-straight postseason plate appearances without a strikeout. That streak came to an end when Schlittler delivered a 97-mph fastball on a full count, blowing it by the Toronto slugger to end the fifth inning with a runner on first.

The moment drew attention across baseball media. Fox Sports MLB took to its official X account (formerly known as Twitter) to share the strikeout that ended the fifth frame and highlighted Schlittler’s outing. He then threw a scoreless sixth before Devin Williams took over in the seventh.

“Cam Schlittler gets the strikeout to limit the damage to one run in the inning”

The 24-year-old rookie, who dominated the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card round, once again showed poise beyond his age. The strikeout prevented further damage and kept the Yankees within reach. Although the Blue Jays hold a 5-1 lead entering the bottom of the eighth inning, the energy in Yankee Stadium briefly spiked after the punch out.

As Game 4 of the ALDS continues, the strikeout stands out not just for the pitch, but for who it came against. A rookie pitcher shutting down a player the caliber of Guerrero is the kind of moment that defines October — high stakes, high talent, and no fear.