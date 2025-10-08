The Toronto Blue Jays had many detractors entering the American League Division Series, as the New York Yankees came in with more starting pitching depth and momentum, but public perception obviously changed after the No. 1 seed in the AL thwacked its opponent in the Rogers Centre in Games 1 and 2. Well, the pendulum may have just swung back in the other direction following the Yanks' 9-6 comeback victory in Game 3. Despite holding a 2-1 series lead, the Jays are quite vulnerable going into Game 4.

Manager John Schneider is hoping that the bullpen can prevail, starting with Louis Varland, per Sportsnet's Shi Davidi.

Yes, the relief pitcher who allowed two game-changing home runs to New York on Tuesday night will be asked to set the tone in front of a voracious Yankee Stadium crowd on Wednesday. Schneider is trusting Varland's track record, which also includes 1 2/3 innings of one-hit ball in the first two games of this series. The 27-year-old right-hander will need to quickly learn from his latest pitfalls and get himself ready for another high-pressure outing in the relentlessly raucous Bronx.

Will Blue Jays' Louis Varland bounce back vs. Yankees

Varland entered the fourth inning with his squad leading 6-3 — was a 6-1 advantage before a two-run third — and he was immediately tasked with putting out a fire. Following a misplayed fly ball from third baseman Addison Barger and a Trent Grisham walk, Schneider brought in the former 15th-round draft pick to face two-time MVP Aaron Judge. Varland went well inside with a 99 mph fastball (an acceptable pitch by all logical standards), but the Yankees superstar still managed to launch the ball right into the left field foul pole for a game-tying three-run bomb.

His troubles continued in the next inning. Jazz Chisholm Jr. pulverized a fastball, catapulting New York to a lead for the fist time in the 2025 ALDS. Varland's nightmarish appearance finally ended. The Blue Jays made a number of mistakes, but the St. Paul, Minnesota native was unfortunately at the center of the Yankees' biggest moments in Game 3. He cannot let that happen again on Wednesday.

Because both Jose Berrios and Chris Bassitt are on the injured list, and Max Scherzer was omitted from the ALDS roster after tallying a 10.20 ERA in September, Toronto must rely heavily on its bullpen in this forthcoming elimination game. Louis Varland will serve in the important opener role. Before his rough evening in East 161st Street, he had surrendered only one run and three hits in his last eight innings of work.

The trade deadline acquisition aims to recapture his mojo for a crucial Game 4. First pitch is at 7:08 p.m. ET.