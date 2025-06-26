The Toronto Blue Jays brought themselves within three games of the New York Yankees on Wednesday. Despite Vladimir Guerrero Jr. exiting the game with injury, the Blue Jays defeated the Cleveland Guardians 6-0. Even though the team is 5-5 across their last ten games, the future is bright for Toronto.

Manager John Schneider welcomed back Max Scherzer from the injured list this week. With the veterans return to the rotation, all of the Blue Jays' starters are healthy with the exception of Bowden Francis. After giving Guerrero Jr. the extension he desired earlier this season, the pressure is on Toronto to contend. So far, they have done a good job staying attached in their division.

Boone and general Ross Atkins need to make the most of this year's trade deadline. With Bo Bichette likely going into free agency without an extension offer from the Blue Jays, it is now or never with the current core. Guerrero Jr. will lead the team for years to come, but his supporting class could be full of new faces soon.

Toronto has the talent necessary to make a deep run in the AL playoffs. However, operating under the radar at the trade deadline could help them smooth out some of their rough edges.

Here are three trades that the Blue Hays could make to catch the league off guard before the deadline.

Athletics Starting Pitcher Jeffrey Springs

Blue Jays receive: SP Jeffrey Springs

Athletics receive: SP Juaron Watts-Brown

Despite a decent start to the season, Jeffrey Springs should be on the Athletics' trade block this summer. He has not necessarily underperformed expectations, but the Athletics definitely hoped for more when they brought him in. At this point in the season, the Athletics need a miraculous turnaround in order to find their way back into the playoff picture.

Springs is an intriguing option for contenders around the league. The 32-year-old has eight years of Major League Baseball experience, but he has never been to the postseason. At his best, he is a third or fourth starter on a great team, providing his manager with a consistent innings eater who can relieve pressure on the rest of the rotation.

Any team that trades for Springs could have him for the rest of this season plus two more. The club option at the end of his contract is an attractive detail, especially for teams that could find themselves with little financial flexibility in a few seasons. Springs is a gamble thanks to his lack of playoff experience, but he could be the final piece of the Blue Jay's pitching puzzle.

Washington Nationals Third Baseman Amed Rosario

Blue Jays receive: 3B Amed Rosario

Nationals receive: 3B Sean Keys

Washington's team is being built around young stars like CJ Abrams and James Woods. The Nationals picked up Amed Rosario on a one-year, $2 million deal to play behind Luis Garcia Jr. in the infield. However, the nine-year pro has done more than enough to increase his value in 2025.

Even in a smaller role, Rosario's batting average sits at .277 with an OPS of .752. The 29-year-old proved that he is still capable of helping his team at the plate, even if his fielding is below average. Even though he has struggled at third base with four errors so far this season, Rosario's defensive versatility brings value to whatever team he is on.

He would not replace Guerrero Jr. at first base if he joined Toronto. However, Rosario gives Schneider another player to place at second base when he needs an offensive boost. Andres Gimenez is still good in the field, but his struggles at the plate have not justified the deal the Blue Jays made for him. Getting Rosario would ease that pain without breaking their wallet.

Chicago White Sox Outfielder Andrew Benintendi

Blue Jays receive: OF Andrew Benintendi

White Sox receive: OF Victor Arias

Toronto entered the 2025 season with their outfield set in stone. However, Daulton Varsho's injuries have hurt the Blue Jays. The emergence of Addison Barger has helped Toronto, but they are still in desperate need of depth in the outfield. Enter Andrew Benintendi, a veteran who has become a player that contenders have added to spell injured outfielders throughout his career.

Benintendi is not the biggest name that could be moved away from Chicago in July. However, his price tag is significantly smaller than Luis Robert Jr.'s. Schneider and the Blue Jays do not need a difference-maker at the deadline, only players who can step in and produce while the roster gets health in the second half of the season.

Benintendi is near the top of the list of names likely to be traded by the White Sox. If they want to hold on to Robert Jr., teams will shift their focus over to the 30-year-old. The former Yankee still hits well enough to hold his own in a playoff lineup, even if his fielding isn't what it used to be. He could help the Blue Jays until Varsho and Anthony Santander are back and ready for the postseason.