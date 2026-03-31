Last week, legendary golfer Tiger Woods was arrested for a DUI after he was involved in a car crash in Jupiter, Florida. On Tuesday, Woods broke his silence after the incident, mentioning that he will step away from golf.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today.

I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.

I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.”

This entire situation is sad not only for his sake, but also for golf fans and his fans. Tiger was aiming to play in next week's Master's Tournament, but because of his injuries, it would have been an uphill climb. Now, fans may not get a chance to watch Woods golf for a very long time.

Woods reportedly explained what happened that led to the crash and his arrest.

“Tiger Woods told authorities that he was looking down at his cell phone and changing the radio station in his SUV, which caused him not to see a truck slowing down before his rollover crash last week on Jupiter Island, Florida,” reported Mark Schlabach of ESPN.

Hopefully, Woods is able to get the help that he needs.