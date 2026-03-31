The Washington Wizards organization is probably not keen on winning games in the final weeks of a lost campaign. A top-three draft pick carries even more weight than usual this year, as analysts wax poetic about the incoming crop of prospects. But this particular franchise also understands the importance of building chemistry and shaking off rust for next season. Ergo, the team is interested in seeing how Anthony Davis progresses through his recovery. The star big man has been cleared for light contact, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

Davis suffered ligament damage in his hand and has not played since Jan. 8. Many fans expect Davis to spend the rest of the campaign on the bench, especially given the Wizards' ghastly 17-58 record, but the squad has yet to shut him down. Even if the 2020 NBA champion does not compete in an actual game this season, there is benefit to him getting on the practice floor with his new teammates.

Washington acquired Davis and Trae Young with the intention of pushing through its rebuild next season. Following eight years of losing, management is sending a message to the fan base that it is ready to take a leap in the Eastern Conference standings. While there is risk in trusting two injury-plagued talents to lead the roster in the short term, accomplished veterans can certainly have a positive effect on the Wizards' youth.

It will be particularly interesting to see the influence Davis can have on fellow frontcourt force Alex Sarr.