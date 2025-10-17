The Toronto Blue Jays are two wins away from a World Series appearance. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has spearheaded his team's offensive turnaround in the American League Championship series. However, he is not the only one who had the Seattle Mariners' number in Games 3 and 4. He, George Springer, and Andres Gimenez have made their mark with the long ball.

Gimenez got things started for the Blue Jays in back-to-back games with two-run home runs on Wednesday and Thursday. The shortstop is not known for being a power hitter, but the infielder has leaned into the team's philosophy at the plate. Toronto is not solely dependent on the long ball to score runs. However, the team's offensive is a well-oiled machine in all aspects.

The Blue Jays have seen Guerrero Jr. break a franchise record for postseason home runs. He leads the team with five bombs so far this fall, but Springer and others have stepped up behind him. According to SportsNet reporter Ben Nicholson Smith, the team has the best offensive unit so far in the 2025 playoffs.

“The Blue Jays lead all post-season teams in home runs (17), average (.301), OBP (.353), SLG (.547) and wRC+ (148). They've scored 18 more runs than the next closest team,” Smith said. “This despite nothing from Bo Bichette yet and an injured Anthony Santander.”

Toronto took Satander off of its playoff roster because of an injury. Bichette has not touched the field at all during the Blue Jays' run as he deals with his own nagging issues. Despite that, Toronto has put on multiple offensive masterclasses in dominant wins.

The Blue Jays got a great start from Max Scherzer against the Mariners in Game 4. However, the best version of the team is the one that has Guerrero Jr. and Springer swinging hot bats. If that continues, the sky's the limit for Toronto this fall.