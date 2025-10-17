Toronto Blue Jays keystone Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continues to push his team forward in October. Aside from a two-day slump to begin the American League Championship Series, the five-time All-Star has recorded at least one hit in every game of the 2025 MLB playoffs. He delivered a thunderous blow to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night, one that helped the AL East champions pull even in the ALCS.

Article Continues Below

Guerrero blasted a 359-foot solo home run in the seventh inning to extend the lead to 6-2, his fifth long ball of the postseason, in what was ultimately an 8-2 victory for the visitors. Toronto looked utterly outmatched through the first two games against the Mariners, but a trip to The Emerald City has rejuvenated John Schneider's club.

The big-hitting first baseman has especially enjoyed his time in Seattle, going 6-for-9 with two homers and two doubles. He is batting .455 with a .970 slugging percentage in eight playoff games this year. During a time when top players are fixed under a microscope, Guerrero is expertly handling the moment.