Coming off a dramatic April-ending game the night before– where Alejandro Kirk walked it off with a single in the 10th– the Toronto Blue Jays' momentum carried into May.

The Blue Jays were already buzzing after the thrilling 7-6 extra-innings win, and on Thursday night, they delivered again. This time, it was Vladimir Guerrero Jr. who brought the crowd to its feet with a moment of pure power and precision. His eighth-inning, three-run blast into the left field seats sealed a 4-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox, capping off a clutch two-game stretch that flipped the current script in the American League East rivalry.

This wasn't just any home run. Guerrero's shot left his bat at over 110 mph– a trademark missile– and marked his 56th career homer with that kind of exit velocity, according to Sportsnet Stats on X, formerly Twitter.

Down 0-2 in the count, Guerrero didn't panic. He unloaded on a pitch that turned a tense moment into one of the best MLB highlights of the season so far. The sound, the swing, the reaction– it was signature Guerrero.

“Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s late inning heroics give the @BlueJays a series win,” MLB posted on X, formerly Twitter. While Toronto celebrated, the Red Sox bullpen unraveled yet again. Garrett Whitlock and Justin Slaten failed to hold leads on back-to-back nights. Fans were furious. User @JB_1335 vented on X, writing,

“Should have swept the Jays, bullpen cost us 2 games, Unreal.”

Tyler Milliken also added, “Pure Pain,” summing up Boston's recent relief struggles.

“The Boston Red Sox are the worst baseball team in the entire world,” one user wrote. Another slammed ownership and management, calling them, “Used and Abused Car Salesmen.”

For the Blue Jays, it was a defining moment. For the Red Sox bullpen, it was another collapse. And for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., it was yet another clutch highlight in his growing Jays legacy.