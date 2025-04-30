The Toronto Blue Jays and manager John Schneider are happy to have Daulton Varsho back. He didn't waste any time making an impact against the Boston Red Sox. Whether he meant to or not, Varsho robbed Jarren Duran of a hit in a highlight that could last the whole season.

In the top of the fourth inning, Duran hit a pitch to center field, pushing Varsho back to the warning track. It looked like a routine play until the 28-year-old fell backwards. That didn't stop him from making the play, though. He rolled over, got on one knee, and caught the ball behind his back in what will be a candidate for Catch of the Year at the end of the season.

Varsho might not have wanted to show off, but he wowed the Toronto faithful in his return. He is one of the better defensive outfielders in the game, winning a Gold Glove for his efforts last season. Now, though, Schneider is just happy that he is back on the field in any capacity.

Toronto awaited Varsho's return to the lineup since he suffered a shoulder injury in spring training. Now that he is back, the fanbase gets to see what the team looks like at full strength. Unfortunately for Duran and the Red Sox, his fielding is the biggest advantage he offers his team.

Varsho's return solidifies the Blue Jays' outfield with him, George Springer, and first-year Blue Jay Anthony Santander. Schneider is pumped to have all of his batters at his disposal, giving him the freedom to tinker with the lineup and find the best arrangement.

The Toronto Blue Jays are right in the thick of things in the American League East this season. Getting Varsho back could give them the boost they need to establish themselves as one of the league's elite teams.