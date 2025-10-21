The Toronto Blue Jays earned a 4-3 Game 7 ALCS victory over the Seattle Mariners to clinch the series on Monday night. Seattle led the contest 3-1 heading into the bottom of the 7th inning, but George Springer came through with a clutch three-run home run to give Toronto a 4-3 lead. The Blue Jays never looked back.

Mariners manager Dan Wilson could have walked Springer, however. After all, there were runners on second and third base when the veteran slugger stepped to the plate. Wilson felt confident with Eduard Bazardo on the mound — and also wanted to avoid the possibility of the scorching hot Vladimir Guerrero Jr. batting in the inning if possible, however.

“… That also introduces Vladdy into the equation if you don’t get the double play,” Wilson said of the decision to not walk Springer, via Tyler Kepner of The Athletic.

If the Mariners walked Springer and any other result than a double play occurred with the next batter, Guerrero would have had an opportunity to come to the plate. On paper, Wilson's decision made sense, but Springer still happens to be a star. Avoiding the possibility of a Guerrero at-bat is difficult to argue against, but pitching to Springer still comes with risk.

It's safe to say Wilson's strategy did not go according to plan.

Article Continues Below

Video via MLB:

GEORGE SPRINGER

THREE-RUN SHOT

BLUE JAYS LEAD 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Qh7qwqYpRx — MLB (@MLB) October 21, 2025

It was an impressive series victory for the Blue Jays. Now, however, they will play the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. Upsetting LA will not be a simple task, but Toronto has plenty of momentum following Game 7 of the ALCS.

The Dodgers-Blue Jays Fall Classic will begin on Friday night in Toronto at 8 PM EST.