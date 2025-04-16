It may have taken 19 games, but Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has finally left the yard.

Guerrero Jr hit his first home run on Wednesday afternoon, taking Atlanta Braves righty Spencer Strider deep in the sixth inning at the Rogers Centre. His reaction was priceless.

Warning: NSFW language:

"About f*cking time!" Vlad Guerrero Jr. on hitting his 1st homer of the season in the Blue Jays' 19th game 😂pic.twitter.com/3SGbR1n3oc https://t.co/ri0e2D86UB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Not surprising, though. I mean, Vladdy is one of the best power hitters in the big leagues, and it took him over three weeks to go deep. You can understand why he was frustrated. Plus, Guerrero just signed a 14-year, $500 million extension with the Blue Jays.

Toronto as a team has been struggling to hit the long ball. They've only smacked 12 homers. For comparison, the Los Angeles Dodgers have 32 bombs.

Vladdy getting going and hopefully finding his power stroke will definitely help the Blue Jays in the long run. He has been swinging it well overall, and the slugger led the offense in Wednesday's 3-1 victory, going 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.

Guerrero Jr had 30 long balls a year ago, and he's made the All-Star Game in four straight seasons. There is no questioning his ability, and the amount of money the Blue Jays gave him is a testament to just how special Vladdy is.

Toronto is now 11-8 on the season and sits in second place in the American League East. While they're going to have a difficult time making the playoffs, it will be important for Guerrero Jr. to find his best if the Blue Jays will compete for a Wild Card spot.

The ball club has a day off before beginning a series with the Seattle Mariners on Friday afternoon at home. We'll see if Vladdy can pick up where he left off and start to find his power stroke on a more consistent basis. He has some catching up to do.