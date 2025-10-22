The energy in Canada is exceptional as the Toronto Blue Jays have made the World Series for the first time in over 30 years. Now, they will face the Los Angeles Dodgers, the defending champions, in the Fall Classic. With the matchup set, the bold World Series predictions have begun. But three Dodgers-Blue Jays World Series predictions could definitely make this one of the best in baseball history.

Los Angeles is the heavy favorite to win the Fall Classic, according to FanDuel. Ultimately, oddsmakers don't think the Jays have much of a chance. But history has shown that upsets do happen. For example, the 2001 Arizona Diamondbacks stunned the New York Yankees in seven games to win the World Series. Likewise, the 2003 Florida Marlins beat that same team two seasons later.

Does history repeat itself? It's time to discuss three Dodgers-Blue Jays World Series predictions that could very well come true, if all the right pieces come into place.

Shohei Ohtani makes World Series history

Shohei Ohtani has already made postseason history with a three-home run game while also striking out 10 in the same game. Amazingly, nothing can stop him as he continues to power the boys in blue. So far, Ohtani is batting .220 with five home runs, nine RBIs, and seven runs in 10 playoff games. There is always room to do more.

Only three pitchers have ever hit a home run and pitched in the same World Series game before. Now, Ohtani has a chance to become the fourth player ever to accomplish a feat. Since Blake Snell and Yoshinubu Yamamoto are pitching the first two games in Toronto, Ohtani likely could start Game 4 at Chavez Ravine following Tyler Glasnow in Game 3. If he only pitches Game 4, he likely only pitches once unless the Dodgers use him out of the bullpen in 7

Ohtani could have as many as two chances to cement himself in the record books. Ultimately, there is a good chance he does just that, especially if he finds the right pitch.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins World Series MVP — even if the Blue Jays lose

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the ALCS MVP and will look to power the Jays throughout the World Series. Remarkably, he has been on fire, batting .442 with six home runs, 12 RBIs, and 11 runs with a ridiculous on-base percentage of .510. His slugging percentage is .930, and he has continued to batter the baseball when Toronto has needed him.

Guerrero has a chance to cement his legacy and do something his father never did: win a World Series. To do that, he must stay hot and keep rolling at the plate. Guerrero will get his first chance against Snell, a pitcher he has not fared well against. Significantly, he is batting just .222 (2-for-9). To change the narrative and win the World Series MVP, Guerrero must start by locating the slider and the hanging fastball. Interestingly enough, Guerrero has fared far better against Ohtani, going 3-for-8 with a home run in nine plate appearances.

The Blue Jays' only chance to beat the Dodgers starts with their best hitter. After trailing the Mariners 3-2, Guerrero helped fuel the comeback and get two wins in Toronto. He has the potential to do it here, against a rotation and overall pitching staff that is significantly better.

The World Series goes the distance — with a walk-off in Game 7

The winner of this series will come down to hitting vs. pitching and who wins. Usually, good pitching overcomes good hitting. In this case, the Dodgers have the best pitching staff of the two teams, which is why many are favoring them. But the Dodgers also have not played in over a week, and their bullpen is still not the best.

The Blue Jays have been hitting the baseball with force, with Guerrero leading the pack. Additionally, Games 1 and 2 will be held in Toronto. If the Jays can steal these games, they will do it by smashing the baseball over the wall. And while Ohtani and friends have been great, they have had cold spells in the postseason. Although they swept the Milwaukee Brewers to get here, the boys in blue averaged just 3.75 runs. They can get cold, and the Toronto offense can capitalize on it.

Many predict that this series will end in five or six games. However, there is a strong feeling here that it goes the distance. There has been an unbreakable spirit in Toronto, and the Jays have already overcome great adversity. Of course, the Dodgers' bullpen is still not wholly trustworthy. There could be a scenario where the Dodgers take a 4-3 lead into the eighth or ninth inning of Game 7. While they have pitched adequately in the playoffs, Mariano Rivera is not walking through that door. The bold prediction here says that the Jays take this series all the way to seven games, and then walk it off, making more World Series history.