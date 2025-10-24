The Toronto Blue Jays host the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 1 of the World Series tonight. All the talk will end, and the boys will be playing ball.

The Blue Jays have released their lineup for the series opener. When the game starts, they will become the first team ever to start three sons of former Major League players in a World Series game.

“If Guerrero, Bichette and Varsho are in the starting lineup it will be the first time in World Series history three sons of former players started for one team.”

Bo Bichette is back and playing second base for the Blue Jays. Andre Gimenez has been manning shortstop in his absence, but has been playing the position so well that the team does not want to remove him from his dominance. Bichette is batting fourth behind Vlad Guerrero Jr. Dalton Varsho is playing center field and is batting 6th. Those three players are sons of former major leaguers. Of course, Guerrero Jr's father is the more notable of the three, also playing in Canada for the Montreal Expos, and is in the Los Angeles Angels Hall of Fame.

Article Continues Below

The Blue Jays are hoping to attack left-handed pitcher Blake Snell with a right-handed hitting lineup. Rookie starter Trey Yesavage will start Game 1 for the Blue Jays.

The game is a few hours away. Winning Game 1 puts you in a great position to hold momentum, but if a road team wins one of the first two games, then the team with home-field advantage can panic. The Blue Jays must not allow the reigning champions to come into Toronto and steal the advantage.

If postseason hero George Springer can give the Blue Jays early momentum in this series, then they will be in a good spot. His postseason numbers are terrifying for opposing pitchers.