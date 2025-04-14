For the first time in a while, there is not an underlying sense of dread suffusing the Rogers Centre. Occupying first place in the American League East definitely helps, but it goes beyond the Toronto Blue Jays' 9-7 start to the 2025 season. The organization left much of the fan base feeling pleasantly surprised when it agreed to a 14-year, $500 million contract extension with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. last week.

There was dwindling hope that the face of the franchise would sign a new deal after he initially refuted the idea of negotiating with management during the regular season. Discussions persisted, though, and a historic commitment ultimately came to pass. The move did not completely erase fans' longstanding skepticism, but it did evoke a strong sense of relief and newfound optimism that a viable vision is guiding the Blue Jays brass.

Guerrero himself had faith that this union would be reaffirmed. Canada is his birthplace and home. The idea of leaving the country and franchise to go elsewhere after coming of age in Toronto (signed at 16 years old) did not appeal to him. But in business, tough decisions are often made. Fortunately for Guerrero, he gets everything he wanted.

“I don't know how to explain how I feel right now,” the four-time All-Star first baseman told the media Monday afternoon, per MLB.com's Jason Foster, after officially putting pen to paper. “I would think about this, always. Thank God we did it and I'm going to be a Blue Jay forever.”

Can Blue Jays maximize the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extension?

Debates will understandably encircle this contract extension, especially since Guerrero has yet to hit a home run this season, but many fans see this as a potential turning point. The Blue Jays are still flawed and face significant uncertainty in the future. The pitching staff is getting old and the team has not won a playoff game since 2016. Not all is cured, far from it actually.

However, another decade and a half of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is not something the baseball gods foretold. Despite the concerns that come with lengthy extensions, The 6 will take comfort in knowing that slugger will continue to represent Toronto.

Guerrero is batting .302 with four doubles, seven RBIs and seven multi-hit games through 16 games. He and the Jays return from a long road trip and start a three-game series versus the Atlanta Braves (4-11) on Monday. Smashing a home run in the Dome seems like a fitting way for the 26-year-old to celebrate the renewal of his relationship with the team and city.