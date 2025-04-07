The Toronto Blue Jays had a tough weekend in New York. They were swept by the New York Mets, knocking them down to 5-5 on the season. But they started the new week on the right foot early Monday morning. Vladimir Guerrero Jr signed a 14-year, $500 million contract with the Blue Jays to end his negotiation saga. How did both sides fare in the deal?

Guerrero and the Blue Jays negotiated throughout the winter but could not land a deal. Once spring training began, the negotiations ended. Reports surfaced that the first baseman was looking for a deal worth $500 million in present value, which he got with this deal. Multiple extensions have been signed early this season, like Jackson Merrill, Kristian Campbell, and Guerrero joined that group Monday.

Did the Blue Jays overpay for Guerrero? Should he have hit free agency? Let's find out in our contract grades.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr skips free agency for a monstrous contract

Guerrero got exactly what he wanted in this contract. It was nowhere near Juan Soto's deal, but no one expected it to be, and he is staying in Toronto for the rest of his career. For that he deserves a high grade, but he could have created a bidding war if he reached free agency. He has been the cornerstone piece of the Blue Jays since 2019 and will continue to be for the rest of his carer.

The only demerit on Guerrero's report card is that he did not create a bidding war. After Pete Alonso signed a short-term deal with the Mets, he could have gotten Steve Cohen involved. The Yankees are in desperate need of a long-term first baseman. And plenty of other teams would pay for his level of offense.

Guerrero is off to a slow start this season, with no homers and only four RBIs through the first ten games. The Blue Jays need him to be great to make the playoffs this year. Without this hanging over his head, maybe he can turn it up now

Guerrero Jr grade: A-

The Blue Jays keep their guy

Before the 2024 season, the Blue Jays courted Shohei Ohtani in free agency. While the plane fans were tracking was not his, Toronto did come close to landing the two-way superstar. So this past offseason, they pursued three of the biggest free agents on the board. They submitted an offer for Juan Soto that did not reach the Mets' level, Corbin Burnes wanted to go to Arizona, and Roki Sasaki picked the Dodgers, too. Now, they don't have to play the same game with their homegrown star.

Once Guerrero's camp leaked exactly what they were asking for, the Blue Jays had to get this deal done. While $500 million is still a lot, they did not have to defer money to get the deal done. The landscape may be changing in that department, as the Dodgers set the trend for the future, but the Canadian economy may not be something either side is looking to bet on. This contract keeps him in town for his desired salary and takes the pressure off the team.

Next up for the Blue Jays is shortstop Bo Bichette. He had a brutal season last year, but he is off to a decent start this season. His contract will be an interesting negotiation and could end with him walking away after this giant contract. If they can keep both just after signing Anthony Santander and Max Scherzer, there will be no doubt the Blue Jays are spending to win.

Blue Jays grade: A-

Both sides pass with flying colors on this 14-year, $500 million deal. The Blue Jays and Guerrero take the field in Boston on Monday.