The Toronto Blue Jays swept the San Francisco Giants to open the second half of the MLB season. They opened up a three-game division lead before welcoming in the New York Yankees for three massive games. Vladimir Guerrero Jr led the Blue Jays with a homer and two RBIs in Sunday's game, and then gave the fans a World Series declaration.

“I mean the fans,” Guerrero said when asked about the Blue Jays' ten-game winning streak at home. “Do you not feel the love they have? You know, they're the fans. We play for the fans. To us, we're working hard to bring the World Series back to Toronto.”

Toronto went into the All-Star Break on a heater, winning 13 of their final 17 games to take the AL East lead. As the Yankees went down to Atlanta to take a series from the Braves, Toronto kept the pedal down. Now, the Blue Jays can soar with another series win over the Bombers.

The Blue Jays have not been to the World Series since their 1993 championship, their second in a row. They went 21 years in a row without making the postseason after that, but have made the playoffs five times in the last ten seasons. All of those seasons ended short of the World Series.

The Blue Jays are in the right league to make a deep playoff run. While the National League has incredible depth, the American League has fewer contenders that could take down Toronto. The Yankees, Houston Astros, and Detroit Tigers could have better records than Toronto once October comes, but they should not be afraid of any of those teams.

The Blue Jays host the Yankees for three games before traveling to Detroit for the weekend. They can certify themselves as serious contenders with a great week this week.

More Toronto Blue Jays News
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) turns a double play against San Francisco Giants second baseman Casey Schmitt (10) and first baseman Dominic Smith (not pictured) during the second inning at Rogers Centre.
Bo Bichette credits Blue Jays depth after Giants takedownBrayden Haena ·
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) comes out of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning at Rogers Centre.
Giants’ Justin Verlander hit unfortunate low for only the 3rd time in his careerBrayden Haena ·
Trey Yesavage is drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays with the 20th pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum. Nimmala
Top prospects Toronto Blue Jays must trade at 2025 MLB trade deadlineZachary Howell ·
Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) reacts to his single against the Houston Astros in the second inning at Daikin Park.
1 Fatal flaw Toronto Blue Jays must address before 2025 MLB trade deadlineZachary Howell ·
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen pitches during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
MLB rumors: ‘Aggressive’ Blue Jays eyeing Zac Gallen tradeColin Loughran ·
Toronto Blue Jays first base Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) tips his cap after left fielder Daulton Varsho (25) (not pictured) catches a fly ball at the wall against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning at Rogers Centre.
Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. makes impressive franchise history in win vs. AthleticsJosh Davis ·