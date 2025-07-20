The Toronto Blue Jays swept the San Francisco Giants to open the second half of the MLB season. They opened up a three-game division lead before welcoming in the New York Yankees for three massive games. Vladimir Guerrero Jr led the Blue Jays with a homer and two RBIs in Sunday's game, and then gave the fans a World Series declaration.

"We're working hard to bring the World Series back to Toronto." – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pic.twitter.com/XYNd7hXTzl — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 20, 2025

“I mean the fans,” Guerrero said when asked about the Blue Jays' ten-game winning streak at home. “Do you not feel the love they have? You know, they're the fans. We play for the fans. To us, we're working hard to bring the World Series back to Toronto.”

Toronto went into the All-Star Break on a heater, winning 13 of their final 17 games to take the AL East lead. As the Yankees went down to Atlanta to take a series from the Braves, Toronto kept the pedal down. Now, the Blue Jays can soar with another series win over the Bombers.

The Blue Jays have not been to the World Series since their 1993 championship, their second in a row. They went 21 years in a row without making the postseason after that, but have made the playoffs five times in the last ten seasons. All of those seasons ended short of the World Series.

The Blue Jays are in the right league to make a deep playoff run. While the National League has incredible depth, the American League has fewer contenders that could take down Toronto. The Yankees, Houston Astros, and Detroit Tigers could have better records than Toronto once October comes, but they should not be afraid of any of those teams.

The Blue Jays host the Yankees for three games before traveling to Detroit for the weekend. They can certify themselves as serious contenders with a great week this week.