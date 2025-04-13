The Toronto Blue Jays recently signed Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a massive contract extension. Toronto is now trying to find the pieces to complement him on the roster. The Blue Jays are expected to be a major player in free agency for the future due to $120 million in salary space opening, per USA Today.

That money is coming off the books because several players are going to turn into free agents after this season, including starting pitcher Max Scherzer. Scherzer joined the team before the 2025 campaign, on a one-year deal.

The Blue Jays are betting big on Guerrero, Scherzer and others to lead them this season. Toronto currently holds a 8-7 record this season. Guerrero is playing well, with a .293 batting average.

The club is playing Baltimore in a game on Sunday.

The Blue Jays are pledging to spend money on top free agents

Toronto is fighting to keep pace at the top of the American League East standings, year in and year out. The club gets plenty of competition from the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. The Orioles have been strong in recent years as well.

Due to the quality of these teams, the Blue Jays have pledged to spend big money on free agents. In recent years, the team swung for the fences by trying to land Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani was interested in Toronto, but opted eventually to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers instead.

Without Ohtani, Toronto stumbled their way through the 2024 season. The Blue Jays finished last year with a disappointing 74-88 record. The club missed a postseason appearance.

The Blue Jays made up some of that ground this past offseason by signing Scherzer and slugger Anthony Santander. The goal is to reach the postseason again, for the first time since 2023. Toronto has made the postseason three times since 2020.

The club is about to have a lot of players up for new contracts. Not only is Scherzer becoming a free agent at the end of the season, but so are pitchers Chris Bassitt and Chad Green.

Toronto also has three key players up for new contracts after 2026. That includes outfielder George Springer, pitcher Kevin Gausman and reliever Yimi Garcia. Those three players alone take up about $55 million in payroll, per USA Today.

Blue Jays fans are excited for the future of the club. Guerrero and the team are facing some big expectations, as well as challenges in the coming years.