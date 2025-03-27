Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has long been seen as the face of the Toronto Blue Jays. But as the 2025 season kicks off, Vladdy's future with the franchise is anything but certain. The 26-year-old slugger is entering the final year of his contract and appears poised to test free agency this offseason. Though Guerrero has repeatedly expressed his desire to remain in Toronto — saying earlier this spring that he wants “to be a Blue Jay for the rest of my career” — he also acknowledged the business side of the game, noting, “I’m going to have to listen to 29 more teams.”

Guerrero reportedly cut off extension negotiations with the Blue Jays upon arriving at spring training. The reported sticking point? Toronto’s offer, which matched his $500 million asking price over 14 years, included deferred money that dropped the present-day value closer to $450 million. That gap, according to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi, may have been a dealbreaker.

While $50 million is significant in most contexts, for a franchise spending upwards of $240 million in payroll this season — and recently investing heavily in stadium upgrades — the difference could pale in comparison to the risk of losing their franchise player.

Will the Blue Jays stop messing around and extend the face of the franchise?

Guerrero is coming off a strong 2024 campaign, slashing .323/.396/.544 with 30 home runs and 103 RBIs, and finishing sixth in AL MVP voting. His career résumé includes a 48-homer season in 2021 and an MVP runner-up finish, making him one of the most marketable stars in baseball.

Several teams are expected to be interested if Guerrero hits the open market. The Yankees, in particular, loom as a serious threat. After missing out on Juan Soto, they inked Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year deal but have left themselves financial and positional flexibility at first base — a move some believe is a precursor to pursuing Guerrero next winter.

The Giants and Diamondbacks have also been mentioned as potential suitors. San Francisco, having invested heavily in Matt Chapman and Willy Adames, could look to make a splash at first base with LaMonte Wade Jr. entering free agency after this season. Arizona, fresh off an aggressive offseason, has only Josh Naylor (also a pending free agent) at the position and could see Guerrero as the long-term anchor they need.

Back in Toronto, manager John Schneider and GM Ross Atkins have remained optimistic, with Atkins telling reporters, “Whether that happens during the season or via free agency, we’ll stay open and never close any doors.”

Still, fans and analysts alike know the stakes are high. Guerrero’s potential departure would not only leave a gaping hole in the lineup but could signal the start of a rebuild in a market that has struggled to land elite free agents. For now, Guerrero seems focused on the present. But his looming free agency — and Toronto’s willingness (or reluctance) to meet his terms — will remain one of the biggest storylines in baseball all season long.