The Toronto Blue Jays made a statement when they signed Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a 14-year, $500 million contract extension. The team expects to contend, and it expects to contend for a long time.

The problem is you can't win multiple World Series on the back of one player and the Blue Jays aren't exactly stacked down on the farm; MLB.com ranked the Blue Jays' farm system the 27th best out of 30 teams going into the season.

If the Blue Jays decide 2025 isn't their year, they do have some trade chips they could deal, as ESPN's Buster Olney pointed out in a trade deadline x-factors column published on Monday.

“Now that they've signed Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to anchor their team for a long time, they could look at the best ways to shape a future around him, and weigh offers for players such as Chris Bassitt,” he wrote of the Blue Jays.

Bassitt seems like a good candidate to move in July if Toronto isn't contending. He's on the last year of his contract and due to make $22 million this year. So far, he has a 3.35 ERA and is striking out 9.7 batters per nine inning, making him an attractive rental.

Bassitt is 36 and likely looking at one more multi-year contract before his career is up. He can parlay a two-month audition into some more money, probably somewhere other than Toronto.

Blue Jays trade chip Daulton Varsho comes with team control

Olney also suggested Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho as a trade option. He's making $8.2 million this season and has an additional year of team control, meaning he is likely going to make eight figures in 2026. That could lower his potential return, but as Olney points out, there aren't a ton of outfielders available.

“The would-be opportunists could take advantage of a really soft outfield market and get value if they're willing to dangle outfielders under team control beyond this season,” he wrote. “For example, the Twins could set a solid price for Buxton and the Jays would probably draw a lot of interest for Daulton Varsho, an elite defender who won't be eligible for free agency until after the 2026 season.”

Varsho hasn't hit much in 31 at bats this year, but he has elite speed and range, with Baseball Savant ranking him among the best defensive players in the league last year by fielding run value.