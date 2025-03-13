There is plenty of uncertainty hanging over the Toronto Blue Jays' head with regards to the future of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Guerrero, who is in the final year of his contract, has not yet signed an extension with the Blue Jays, as the two sides remain so far apart in contract extension talks that they've decided to stop negotiating altogether for the meantime.

Reports have come out saying that Guerrero wants his next contract to be worth $500 million over the next 14 years; the Blue Jays reportedly are willing to go up to that figure, but only if it meant that some of that money was going to be deferred. Guerrero's camp, however, is steadfast in their $500 million demand, and is only going to accept deferrals if it meant that the contract's value in present-day money was still going to be equal to that amount.

To that end, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic believes that there could very well be a way for Guerrero and the Blue Jays to find a middle ground that would work for both parties.

“The difference we're talking about is 50 million dollars over 14 years. That's not a lot of money. They can do that. At least they can compromise on it,” Rosenthal said on Foul Territory TV. “I would say it's not necessarily over if the Jays come back to him. Vlad Jr. has said, if they come with a realistic offer before Opening Day, I'll listen.”

“The gap, it just didn't seem to be that significant. I don't know if it gets done. He is a homegrown player. He is a native Canadian. And he wants to stay. So I just don't see the problem unless somehow the Jays don't value him properly, and if that's the case, why'd they offer him $450 million?”

“That's not a lot of money. They can do that.”@Ken_Rosenthal doesn't think negotiations between Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays are necessarily over, despite their $50M gap in a 14-year deal. pic.twitter.com/P4uRt48l6V — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Blue Jays have to go all-in on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is beloved among Blue Jays fans; a couple of down seasons notwithstanding, he has done nothing but rake for Toronto ever since breaking through in the big leagues in 2019. He was born in Canada and there is nothing that endears fans to a player more quite like a homegrown talent who is also the best player on the team.

Guerrero is only about to turn 26 years of age in a few days, so he has plenty of productive years left for the Blue Jays. The contract he's seeking may be the last he'll ever sign in the MLB, but that amount of money he's asking for is the going rate for players as productive as he is, and with the Blue Jays looking to be competitive in the bloodbath that is the AL East, they will have to keep him around — and just pay the man the money he deserves.