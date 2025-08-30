The Washington Nationals lost their 81st game of the season to the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on Friday night. The loss is nothing new for a Nationals team that has struggled all season. However, Washington manager Mike DeBartolo has seen flashes from James Wood and others. However, the team hasn't leaned fully into its youth movement despite playing Brady House over Paul DeJong.

DeJong joined the Nationals during the offseason on a one-year deal. It doesn't look like he has played well enough to secure a spot on DeBartolo's roster moving forward. However, his play could be worth another team suggesting a sign-and-trade deal this offseason. DeJong could get one last multi-year deal and head to a new team while Washington nets a prospect in return.

The veteran third baseman was brought in by the Nationals to help mentor their young players and fill a spot at third base until House was ready. He has done just that despite playing in just 41 games on the season. At this point, though, there is no space left for him in the starting lineup. However, DeJong is 32 years old and might not be willing to accept a bench role moving forward.

DeBartolo has multiple veterans that could get moved this offseason. However, players like DeJong and Bell are on expiring deals and the Nationals could choose to let both of them walk. Although, Washington has done a good job of getting value from players all over its roster over the past couple of seasons. Both DeJong and Bell fit that mold as sign-and-trade candidates.

DeJong's reputation has earned him respect from teams around the league. That should only help him as he looks for his next team in the next few months. Here is why the Nationals should move on.

Why should the Nationals move on from DeJong?

DeJong's age is the chief reason why the Nationals should move on. The infielder missed a good chunk of Washington's season with injury and has not been the same since coming back from the injured list. With so many injuries throughout his career, there is no guarantee that DeJong will ever put together another complete season for as long as he stays in Major League Baseball.

The infielder's purpose was to help develop young talent like House. However, it appears that Wood's star continues to rise, making him the de-factor leader for DeBartolo's team. The Nationals would much rather have their young outfielder lead the way instead of a veteran that they have to sign to a new deal each winter. DeJong served his role, but is no longer needed.

As a player, DeJong's fielding talent is starting to leave him. He is not good enough to warrant being the designated hitter on any team he finds himself. Assuming he can bounce back in that area, he might have a couple of productive seasons ahead of him. However, it is not worth Washington's time to see if he can bounce back when those at-bats are better used by young talent.

Where should the Nationals trade DeJong?

Determining the size of DeJong's market is an interesting exercise. As a veteran presence in a locker room, the infielder still carries some value. As a pure player, the heyday of his career is likely behind him. However, there are still squads that could use him as a holdover option in the hot corner and are willing to take part in a sign-and-trade to get a deal done with him.

One of those teams is the Miami Marlins. Right now, Connor Norby serves as the team's third baseman. However, his numbers at the plate leave a lot to be desired. On the season, DeJong is hitting .241 with 20 RBIs in just 41 games. Those numbers are more than good enough to earn him a spot deep Miami's batting order. That and his experience is valuable to a young team.

The Marlins face a big choice when it comes to Sandy Alcantara's future. If Miami moves on from him, the team would lack any veterans to calm down the clubhouse. That kind of unpredictability can hold a team back from reaching its potential. Luckily for Maimi, DeJong is one of the best unsung leaders in today's game. Adding him brings the team stability that could prove crucial.

DeJong will end the season falling short of expectations. There is no telling what his future could hold, but there are still teams that could take a chance on him. If a suitor arises outside of the Nationals, he gets another chance for a late career comeback.