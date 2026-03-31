After NFL legend Jason Kelce made his golf broadcasting debut for the TGL, ESPN is sending him to the 2026 Masters tournament.

Front Office Sports' David Rumsey reports that ESPN will be sending Kelce to Augusta National Golf Club for The Masters Par 3 Contest as an “on-course reporter” after his TCL debut. This is a huge jump for Kelce, who will be doing interviews with some of the players and their families.

Following his retirement from the NFL, Kelce joined ESPN's Monday Night Countdown pregame crew in 2024. He also hosts the New Heights podcast with his younger brother, Travis.

Fans are outraged with ESPN's decision to have Jason Kelce at the Masters

While the Kelce family has a lot of fans, they also have a fair amount of detractors. Some were not happy with Kelce going to the Masters as a broadcaster.

“He should not be allowed anywhere near Augusta. Place is turning into a local fair,” one fan commented under Rumsey's post. “I’ve been to some just ok Masters, rainy Masters and I saw Tiger win in 2019 that was amazing. It’s a totally different world this year than even a couple years ago. Ask golf people.”

A different X, formerly Twitter, user shared a similar sentiment, claiming that the golf they “once loved has been tattered” with moves like this.

Another said, “Sooo…Kelce gets in. Of course.” A different fan sarcastically stated, “Oh good, [I] was worried we wouldn't get enough forced Kelce content this year.”

Some weren't convinced by his last effort at TGL. An X user claimed that his last golf broadcasting venture “really didn't go well at all” because it was “super cringe and super forced.”

Now, not everyone is being negative about it. Some of the negativity may be forced, at least according to the X user who claimed, “A lot of butthurt clowns in the comments that weren’t going to watch anyway.”