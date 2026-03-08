The Washington Nationals are entering a new era as an organization with Blake Butera taking over as manager. But they still want some standout veterans to help usher in the franchise's next wave of talent; and earn any wins when possible.

The Nationals have signed right-hander Zack Littell, via Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN. While the terms of his agreement aren't yet known, Littell will now fill a crucial role in Washington's rotation.

Playing for the both the Cincinnati Reds and Tampa Bay Rays in 2025, the right-hander made 32 total starts. Littell put up a 3.81 ERA and a 130/32 K/BB ratio. His entire eight-year major league career has produced a 3.88 ERA and a 496/135 K/BB ratio.

Now in Washington, Littell will be joining a rotation that features fellow veterans such as Miles Mikolas and Foster Griffin. Furthermore, three players under 30-years-old in Cade Cavalli, Brad Lord and Josiah Gray will be looking to make an impact. For all the cooks in the kitchen, the Nationals wouldn't have signed Littell if they didn't have a role for him.

He does have experience working out of the bullpen, so maybe the Nats prepare something multi-faceted. However, if Littell was playing for Washington in 2025, he would be the only pitcher with 10+ starts to have an ERA below four. His 186.2 innings pitched would also lead the team.

Most likely, the Nationals will want Littell to keep eating innings and producing in the middle of the rotation. If his success aligns with 2025, Washington will then need to decide what to do with the veteran at the deadline barring a drastic turnaround.